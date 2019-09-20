The Political Junkie Celebrates Cokie Roberts And Reviews The Week’s Biggest Stories

The journalism community is in mourning over the loss of veteran broadcaster Cokie Roberts. Considered one of the founding mothers of NPR, Roberts blazed trails for women in journalism while helping to set the tone and standard for the emerging field of public radio.

Political Junkie Ken Rudin credits Roberts with his long-time position at NPR as a political editor. He joins host Frank Stasio to share stories about her life and legacy. Rudin also recaps the biggest stories of the week including Saudi Arabia’s assertion that wreckage proves that Iran “unquestionably sponsored” the attack on its oil facilities which cut oil production in half. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls it an “act of war” while Trump tweeted a threat to increase sanctions against Iran.

This will likely be the first crisis to be handled by Robert O’Brien, the newly appointed national security adviser. The Political Junkie will also tackle the race for 2020. A new poll released by NBC and the Wall Street Journal finds presidential hopeful Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren closing in on former Vice President Joe Biden while California Sen. Kamala Harris loses the most steam among candidates. Ken Rudin and Frank Stasio take on these topics and more.

