XKCD Creator Visits Raleigh With New Book Of Science-Based Life Hacks

drone_11_0.png
Randall Munroe
/
Riverhead Books

XKCD is a stick-figure webcomic. While the drawings might be simple, the ideas explore universal concepts like romance, sarcasm, math, and language. The exchanges between stick figures can capture the imagination and attention span of a child while wading into complex astrophysics and existential dilemmas. 

Randall Munroe, the artist behind the webcomic, just released his newest book and is heading to the Hunt Library on Thursday for a sold-out ticketed discussion with North Carolina State University astrophysicist Katie Mack. His book is called "How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems" (Riverhead Books/ 2019) In it, Randall uses science to solve everyday predicaments like how to knock a drone out of the air using sports equipment. Host Frank Stasio talks to Munroe about how to engage with a distractible student through imaginative science.  
 

landing_9.png
Credit Randall Munroe / Riverhead Books
/
Riverhead Books
Munroe interviewed a NASA test pilot on how to land a spacecraft under the most extreme conditions.

