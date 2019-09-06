Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

How NC Is Revolutionizing Healthcare

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is teaming up with Blue Cross Blue Shield to improve healthcare in the state.

North Carolina did not expand the number of adults eligible for Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, but the state is pursuing other avenues of healthcare reform. The state Department of Health and Human Services and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina have teamed up to work on a program to shift how healthcare is paid for.

The new plan moves from a traditional fee-for-service model to payments based on health outcomes. The change has support from health systems and medical providers across the state. Officials are also working on initiatives that partner healthcare providers with community organizations to address factors that lead to higher healthcare costs, including access to healthy food, housing and transportation issues.

Host Frank Stasio digs into these initiatives with Dr. Mark McClellan, the founding director of the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University. He is also a physician and a professor of business, medicine and health policy.

Agencies in Greensboro have put one of these initiatives to the test in their Asthma Partnership Demonstration Project. Cone Health, the Greensboro Housing Coalition and researchers at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro collaborated on the project, which addressed asthma triggers for 41 families. Kathy Colville, the healthy communities director at Cone Health, shares the project and talks about how the hospital group hopes to implement it on a larger scale.

Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
