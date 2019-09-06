Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Flash Flooding On Ocracoke Prompts Emergency Rescues

Hurricane Dorian continues to move up the Atlantic coast, and while many areas were spared, it has created dangerous flooding conditions on North Carolina’s barrier islands. Flash flooding sent quickly rising waters into homes on Ocracoke Island this morning and hundreds of people may still be trapped. Gov. Roy Cooper said this morning in a briefing that communication is  limited and rescuers will have a difficult time reaching the island.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Theresa Ray, a commercial fisherman and Ocracoke volunteer firefighter. She was forced to evacuate this morning after 3 to 4 feet of water surged into her home. Since then, she has helped others evacuate their own homes and supported elderly residents sheltering at the island’s fire station.

Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
