Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

What’s Happening On The International Space Station?

1 of 3
NASA astronaut Christina Koch poses for a portrait with Andrew Morgan and Nick Hague in their U.S. spacesuits.
NASA
2 of 3
Expedition Flight Engineer Christina Koch conducts research operations for a protein crystal growth experiment on the International Space Station.
NASA
3 of 3
Expedition 60 Flight Engineer Christina Koch conducts science operations for the BioFabrication Facility experiment on the ISS.
NASA

A North Carolinian is slated to set a new record on the International Space Station.

Astronaut Christina Koch is in the midst of 328 day mission, which if completed, will be the longest single spaceflight by a woman.The ISS is a giant, multinational research facility that has been manned and in orbit continuously since November of 2000. It travels at a speed of five miles per second and orbits the Earth every 90 minutes.

Host Frank Stasio talks about the research being conducted on the space station with Katie Mack, an astrophysicist and an assistant professor in the department of physics at North Carolina State University. Mack also talks about how the human understanding of the universe has evolved since the ISS was put into orbit.

She will be giving a keynote address “From the Lab to the Universe: Studying Physics to Explore the Cosmos” this Friday, Aug. 30 in the State Ballroom on the North Carolina State University campus in Raleigh. The event will also feature a conversation with Christina Koch live streamed from space.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsInternational Space StationChristina KochKatie MackAstrophysicsAstroKatie
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories