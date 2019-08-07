Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Trump Backs 'Red Flag' Gun Laws, Will NC House Republicans Budge?

The North Carolina legislature has not passed a law on guns since 2015.

After two mass shootings this past weekend, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and President Donald Trump joined in support of states passing “red flag” laws. These laws allow a judge to order a temporary removal of firearms from a person threatening violence against themselves or others.

17 states have implemented red flag laws so far. State Rep. Marcia Morey (D-Durham) proposed red flag legislation nearly six months ago as part of the Gun Violence Prevention Act, but the omnibus legislation stalled in committee. Democrats are now trying to garner support for a stand-alone red flag law. Will the recent mass shootings push Republicans to sign on and pass the state’s first major gun legislation since 2015? 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Adhiti Bandlamudi, WUNC’s Guns & America reporter, about the effectiveness of temporary gun removals and the politics behind red flag laws in North Carolina. Plus, Bandlamudi debunks persistent myths about gun violence.

