The Hidden Histories Buried In Your Family’s Photo Album

Family pictures often illustrate everyday milestones — like birthday parties, weddings or family reunions. But they can also illuminate deep and complex stories about communities, values and identity. The new three-part PBS documentary series “Family Pictures USA” follows people from southwest Florida, Detroit and North Carolina as they search to discover what surprising things they can learn from stashed-away images.

The North Carolina episode features the family photos and stories of several communities in the state, including farmers, Native Americans, black entrepreneurs and North Carolina Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the show’s creator, executive producer and host Thomas Allen Harris about the power of photo albums passed from one generation to the next. Allen Harris is an artist, filmmaker and a senior lecturer at Yale University in African American Studies and Film and Media. “Family Pictures USA” premieres on UNC-TV on Monday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m.