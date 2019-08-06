NC Candidates Weigh In On Gun Reform & Board Of Elections Tied Up Over Voting Machines

The response to mass shootings in Texas and Ohio this weekend illuminated stark differences in state and national political candidates’ stances on gun reform. Among those were Dan McCready and Dan Bishop, two men running in a special election in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.

While McCready, a Democrat, tweeted his condolences, Republican opponent Dan Bishop launched a string of tweets and retweets attacking Democrats who have been critical of Donald Trump. WUNC Political reporter Rusty Jacobs received statements from both camps on the recent tragedies and will talk with host Frank Stasio about the candidates’ positions on guns. He will also share his reporting on the new indictments handed up in the 9th District related to ballot fraud. Plus, Jacobs talks about the latest issues with the North Carolina State Board of Elections, which is tied 2-2 on whether voting machines should require a physical printout confirming how a person voted. The board was in the process of reviewing three new voting systems and preparing for a vote when the board chairman Bob Cordle resigned. Cordle stepped down after opening a statewide conference with a sexist joke. The controversy is taking place as the state is under pressure to upgrade its voting system after the Senate Intelligence Committee’s report on Russian election interference revealed the vulnerabilities of old equipment with no paper records.



