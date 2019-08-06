Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

NC Candidates Weigh In On Gun Reform & Board Of Elections Tied Up Over Voting Machines

One of the three voting systems being considered for certification by the State Board of Elections.
Rusty Jacobs
/
WUNC

The response to mass shootings in Texas and Ohio this weekend illuminated stark differences in state and national political candidates’ stances on gun reform. Among those were Dan McCready and Dan Bishop, two men running in a special election in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.

While McCready, a Democrat, tweeted his condolences, Republican opponent Dan Bishop launched a string of tweets and retweets attacking Democrats who have been critical of Donald Trump. WUNC Political reporter Rusty Jacobs received statements from both camps on the recent tragedies and will talk with host Frank Stasio about the candidates’ positions on guns.  He will also share his reporting on the new indictments handed up in the 9th District related to ballot fraud. Plus, Jacobs talks about the latest issues with the North Carolina State Board of Elections, which is tied 2-2 on whether voting machines should require a physical printout confirming how a person voted. The board was in the process of reviewing three new voting systems and preparing for a vote when the board chairman Bob Cordle resigned. Cordle stepped down after opening a statewide conference with a sexist joke. The controversy is taking place as the state is under pressure to upgrade its voting system after the Senate Intelligence Committee’s report on Russian election interference revealed the vulnerabilities of old equipment with no paper records. 

 

Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she's excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
