Federal Government Awards Unlicensed NC Company Grant To House Migrant Children

The federal government has awarded billions of dollars to nonprofits and businesses across the nation to house the overflow of migrant children coming into the country. Data reporting from the investigative news publication Sludge revealed the only company in North Carolina that received one of these grants is New Horizon Group Home LLC.

WRAL partnered with Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting to learn more about New Horizon and the $3.9 million grant they got from Washington. The investigation uncovered a troubled past, including allegations of serious abuse and neglect. Reporters also learned that New Horizon did not currently have a license to house children — and did not apply for one until two weeks after reporters started asking questions.

WRAL investigative reporter Tyler Dukes shares the latest on this story with guest host Anita Rao.