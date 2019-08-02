Bringing The World Home To You

Federal Government Awards Unlicensed NC Company Grant To House Migrant Children

A closed group home for children with mental disabilities originally run by New Horizon Group Home LLC in Lumber Bridge.
Greg Clark
/
WRAL
A shuttered group home for children with mental health problems in Lumber Bridge. The state shut it down, citing serious abuse and neglect. The federal government awarded a $4 million grant to the company that operated this home to house migrant children.

The federal government has awarded billions of dollars to nonprofits and businesses across the nation to house the overflow of migrant children coming into the country. Data reporting from the investigative news publication Sludge revealed the only company in North Carolina that received one of these grants is New Horizon Group Home LLC.

WRAL partnered with Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting to learn more about New Horizon and the $3.9 million grant they got from Washington. The investigation uncovered a troubled past, including allegations of serious abuse and neglect. Reporters also learned that New Horizon did not currently have a license to house children — and did not apply for one until two weeks after reporters started asking questions.

WRAL investigative reporter Tyler Dukes shares the latest on this story with guest host Anita Rao.

Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
