Examining Mental Health In NC’s Rural Communities — Before And After Major Hurricanes

It’s been nearly a year since Hurricane Florence slammed into North Carolina’s coast. After a major storm, the focus is often on the material needs of communities: food, shelter and clothing. But what about how these communities are grieving and coping with natural disasters?

Loni Crumb and Janeé Avent Harris conduct research on how Eastern North Carolina responded to Hurricane Florence and other devastating storms, from a mental health perspective. Crumb is a licensed professional counselor and Avent Harris is a licensed professional counselor associate. They are both assistant professors in the Department of Interdisciplinary Professions in the College of Education at East Carolina University.

Crumb and Avent Harris join guest host Anita Rao in studio to share what their research shows. They also talk about how rural communities can build on the assets they have to support those with mental health issues.