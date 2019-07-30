Bringing The World Home To You

Examining Mental Health In NC’s Rural Communities — Before And After Major Hurricanes

A child looks out a window at Knightdale High School, which has been converted into an evacuation shelter for people affected by Hurricane Florence in Knightdale, N.C., Sunday, Sep. 16, 2018.
Ben McKeown
/
For WUNC
A child looks out a window at Knightdale High School, which has been converted into an evacuation shelter for people affected by Hurricane Florence in Knightdale, N.C., Sunday, Sep. 16, 2018.

It’s been nearly a year since Hurricane Florence slammed into North Carolina’s coast. After a major storm, the focus is often on the material needs of communities: food, shelter and clothing. But what about how these communities are grieving and coping with natural disasters?

Loni Crumb and Janeé Avent Harris conduct research on how Eastern North Carolina responded to Hurricane Florence and other devastating storms, from a mental health perspective. Crumb is a licensed professional counselor and Avent Harris is a licensed professional counselor associate. They are both assistant professors in the Department of Interdisciplinary Professions in the College of Education at East Carolina University.

Crumb and Avent Harris join guest host Anita Rao in studio to share what their research shows. They also talk about how rural communities can build on the assets they have to support those with mental health issues.

Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
