The State of Things

Dissimilar South Scripts A Soundtrack For Change

Dissimilar South focuses on transitions in its debut EP, 'Treehouse.'

The Carrboro-based band Dissimilar South is focused on transitions right now. Their recent debut EP, “Treehouse,” tracks the bittersweet flavors of change as a relationship ends. It contrasts the desire for nostalgia with dreams of the future. All of the band members have recently graduated from college at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where they met and began the band.

The group is a foursome featuring Carter Hodge on guitar, banjo and vocals; Blake Dodge on banjo, guitar and vocals; Maddie Fisher on mandolin, guitar and vocals; and Rebecca Chaisson on drums and vocals. Guest host Anita Rao talks to the group about the EP and the stories behind the songs. MK Rodenbough joins the group on bass for their in-studio performance.

Dissimilar South will be at Local 506 in Chapel Hill on Thursday, Aug. 8.
 

Dissimilar South
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
