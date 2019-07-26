Dissimilar South Scripts A Soundtrack For Change

The Carrboro-based band Dissimilar South is focused on transitions right now. Their recent debut EP, “Treehouse,” tracks the bittersweet flavors of change as a relationship ends. It contrasts the desire for nostalgia with dreams of the future. All of the band members have recently graduated from college at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where they met and began the band.

The group is a foursome featuring Carter Hodge on guitar, banjo and vocals; Blake Dodge on banjo, guitar and vocals; Maddie Fisher on mandolin, guitar and vocals; and Rebecca Chaisson on drums and vocals. Guest host Anita Rao talks to the group about the EP and the stories behind the songs. MK Rodenbough joins the group on bass for their in-studio performance.

Dissimilar South will be at Local 506 in Chapel Hill on Thursday, Aug. 8.

