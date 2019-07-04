Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Uncovering The Secrets Of Palestinian-American Women

black and white photo of Etaf Rum
Angela Blankenship
/

Etaf Rum was on “the right path” according to many of her family members. She was married with children and had several degrees and a teaching job. She was doing everything right, but she felt stuck. Despite her education, Rum was living out the same pattern as her mother and many of the women of Palestinian descent that came before her. Though Rum was born in Brooklyn, her parents were born refugee camps in Palestine where they were raised by parents who spent their lives in refugee camps.

Attempting to leave the trauma behind, Rum’s parents came to America, but they did not leave tradition far behind. In Rum’s household, men were still favored, and the best a woman could hope for was to marry and bear her husband a son. As Rum sorted out the complexities of her life as an adult, she realized something: she had never seen her story reflected on the printed page. She began to wonder: Why are the experiences of Arab-American women not often the subject of novels? Rum had never written before, but this newfound knowledge set her off, and she began to write with passion and purpose.

Her debut novel, “A Woman Is No Man” (Harper/2019) tackles arranged marriages, domestic violence, and the strict culture and shame of womanhood experienced by some Arab-American women. Rum joins host Frank Stasio to share the journey of writing this story, the backlash, and how she broke the pattern to find freedom.

Note: This segment originally aired on April 25, 2019.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsEtaf RumNC AuthorsA Woman Is No Man
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio