New Archeological Findings Raise Questions About Centuries-Old NC Town

Brunswick Town was once a thriving British port before the Revolutionary War. It was one of the first successful European settlements in the Cape Fear region until the British burned it down in 1776. Archeologists have been exploring the ruins for decades with the help of a map created in 1769, but recent findings are raising new questions about the town’s history.

Students and archeologists from ECU uncovered what appears to be the remains of an 18th century tavern that does not appear on any known map.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Charles Ewen, the leader of the student dig, about the legacy of Brunswick Town. Ewen shares what archaeologists know about its history and what they have learned from the new finding. He is a professor in the department of anthropology at ECU.