Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

'State Of The Heart' Probes The History Of Our Oft-Overlooked Organ

Warraich's writing is anchored in his first-hand experience with patients.
Courtesy Haider Warraich
/

Heart disease kills more people than any other disease in the world. But as cardiologist Haider Warraich illuminates in his new book, it gets less funding and less attention than numerous other diseases, including cancer.

State of the Heart: Exploring the History, Science, and Future of Cardiac Disease” (St. Martin's Press/2019) takes a deep-dive into the emergence of cardiology as a field of study. Warraich goes back to ancient Egypt and the Greeks, who did not quite nail the science, but certainly recognized that heart defects existed. He continues the journey through history to examine whether cardiology experts have, at different points in time, held back potential developments in the field because of their own confidence in their expertise, and he details the most promising recent developments in cardiology today.

Warraich’s writing is anchored in his first-person accounts of interactions with patients, and he shares those stories and more with host Frank Stasio ahead of his book launch at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh on Monday, July 29.

The State of Things Haider Warraich Heart Medicine Cardiology
