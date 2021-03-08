-
Doctors at Duke University Hospital became the first in the United States to perform a new type of heart transplant this week. This new procedure allows…
Heart disease kills more people than any other disease in the world. But as cardiologist Haider Warraich illuminates in his new book, it gets less funding…
Doctors often start treating patients for high cholesterol after age 55. But new research from Duke University shows each previous decade of high…
A years-long project to coordinate heart attack care among North Carolina's hundreds of hospitals and emergency services has shortened response times and…
Duke University researchers are recommending a simple test to determine whether newborns have a serious health concern. About one percent of all babies…
More young adults are developing high blood pressure - that's the finding of research from UNC Chapel Hill. Since 1995, researchers around the country…