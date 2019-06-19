Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Hungry Of Western North Carolina

Swain County in Western North Carolina ranks 99th out of the state's 100 counties for food security.
Matt Rose
/
Carolina Public Press
Isabella Cole, 2, waits as a volunteer packs up a to-go dinner at The Giving Spoon at Bryson City, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide hot, nutritious meals to the community.

Carolina Public Press is taking a year-long look at hunger and food insecurity in Western North Carolina. “The Faces of Hunger” addresses many widely publicized facets of the problem, including its impact on the elderly and low-income children will also expose some of the not-so-common victims.

A recent report takes readers to the heart of Swain County to dispel myths about Native people, their access to tribal money, and the availability of jobs, food and resources. CPP also highlights the stand-out program responsible for feeding Swain County children during summer break and attempts to offer solutions for food insecurity from various community programs and activists who are fighting the hunger battle locally.

Carolina Public Press Managing Editor Frank Taylor joins host Frank Stasio to talk about their reporting and why there is no clear-cut answer to who the hungry are in this region of the state.

