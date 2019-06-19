Bringing The World Home To You

Mark Morris Dance Group Brings Beatles-Inspired ‘Pepperland’ To ADF

The Beatles-inspired show 'Pepperland' is on stage in Durham as part of the 2019 American Dance Festival.
Mat Hayward
Mark Morris Dance Group performs 'Pepperland,' a show inspired by The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band.'
Gareth Jones

Acclaimed choreographer Mark Morris says that whether or not you love or hate The Beatles, his show “Pepperland” is for you. While that may be a bold way to encourage audience members to attend the performance, it is not too far from what critics themselves have to say.

The hour-long show evokes Beatles songs and lyrics, but it is far from a nostalgic sing-along. The show was commissioned by the city of Liverpool in celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” It is on stage in Durham this week as part of the American Dance Festival, which co-commissioned the work. It features a chamber music ensemble performing an original score by composer Ethan Iverson.

'Mark is a master of complex emotion, and 'Pepperland' is a complex emotion. Mark and I felt Sgt. Pepper was so familiar ... we could scrub some varnish off and make our own piece out of it.- Composer Ethan Iverson

Iverson is a jazz pianist who is best known for his work in the group The Bad Plus. He joins host Frank Stasio to talk about his collaboration with Mark Morris and how he crafted original pieces and special arrangements to create an idiosyncratic take on the beloved Beatles album. “Pepperland” will be staged at the Durham Performing Arts Center Wednesday, June 19 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, June 20 at 8 p.m.

Watch the trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ksuEFpIhKVQ
 

