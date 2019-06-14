The Political Junkie: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Steps Down, Democratic Debates, And More

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be stepping down at the end of June, as announced through tweets from President Donald Trump. Sanders has been in Trump’s press office since his 2016 presidential campaign.

Host Frank Stasio talks to the Political Junkie Ken Rudin about this news and what it means for the relationship between the press and the White House. Plus the first round of Democratic presidential debates are in less than two weeks. The Democratic National Committee announced the 20 candidates chosen to participate, cutting three candidates out of the historically large field.

Recent polls show that several of these candidates might have a chance to beat Trump in 2020. Rudin talks about what those polls really show so far out from the presidential race. He also talks about a recent poll showing North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis trailing one of his Democratic challengers, along with other news out of Washington.