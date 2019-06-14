Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Political Junkie: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Steps Down, Democratic Debates, And More

Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that she will step down as press secretary by the end of June 2019.
Evan Vucci
/
AP
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to a question as she speaks with reporters outside the White House, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Washington.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be stepping down at the end of June, as announced through tweets from President Donald Trump. Sanders has been in Trump’s press office since his 2016 presidential campaign.

Host Frank Stasio talks to the Political Junkie Ken Rudin about this news and what it means for the relationship between the press and the White House. Plus the first round of Democratic presidential debates are in less than two weeks. The Democratic National Committee announced the 20 candidates chosen to participate, cutting three candidates out of the historically large field.

Recent polls show that several of these candidates might have a chance to beat Trump in 2020. Rudin talks about what those polls really show so far out from the presidential race. He also talks about a recent poll showing North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis trailing one of his Democratic challengers, along with other news out of Washington.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsPolitical JunkieKen Rudinnational politicsThe White HouseDonald TrumpSenator Thom Tillis
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio