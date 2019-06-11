What Is Greensboro Doing To Expand Affordable Housing?

This summer the city of Greensboro plans to sue the 10 landlords with the highest number of housing code violations. These companies have racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines owed to the city.

This action is one attempt to address Greensboro’s affordable housing problem, which Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan calls the city’s No. 1 crisis. Researchers estimate that there are about 26,000 people living in the city who pay more than 30 percent of their monthly salary for rent, which is where experts draw the line for those who are considered “rent-burdened.”

Host Frank Stasio talks to Richard Barron, News & Record city government reporter, about the housing landscape in Greensboro, what measures the city has taken and what solutions are being discussed by community leaders.

