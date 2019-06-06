The Quiet Rebellion of ‘Futboleras’ In Latin America

Soccer is a source of national pride in many Latin American countries. The greats like Brazil's Pelé or Argentina's Diego Maradona are legends on and off the pitch. But women have also been an integral part of soccer in Latin America since its advent, and their stories are often pushed to the side.

In the new book "Futbolera: A History of Women and Sports in Latin America” (University of Texas Press/2019), authors Joshua Nadel and Brenda Elsey examine the rich legacy of women in soccer. They trace women's athletics in Latin American back to the emergence of physical education programs in the 1800s.



Host Frank Stasio speaks with Nadel, an associate professor of history at North Carolina Central University, and Elsey, an associate professor of history at Hofstra University, about their exploration of the women who shaped the beautiful game.



