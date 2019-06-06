Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Quiet Rebellion of ‘Futboleras’ In Latin America

University of Texas Press

Soccer is a source of national pride in many Latin American countries. The greats like Brazil's Pelé or Argentina's Diego Maradona are legends on and off the pitch. But women have also been an integral part of soccer in Latin America since its advent, and their stories are often pushed to the side.

In the new book "Futbolera: A History of Women and Sports in Latin America” (University of Texas Press/2019), authors Joshua Nadel and Brenda Elsey examine the rich legacy of women in soccer. They trace women's athletics in Latin American back to the emergence of physical education programs in the 1800s.
 

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Nadel, an associate professor of history at North Carolina Central University, and Elsey, an associate professor of history at Hofstra University, about their exploration of the women who shaped the beautiful game. 

 

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
