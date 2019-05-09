Bringing The World Home To You

Setting The Table: Why Dinnertime Is About More Than Just Food

For years health experts have been touting the benefits of sitting down at the dinner table for a family meal. The tradition of a big Sunday dinner after church is not uncommon in the South, but not many people meditate on all of the labor that goes into making a home cooked meal possible.

With the increase in loaded moral language around food, three sociologists decided to investigate the social and economic dynamics of dinner time. In the book, “Pressure Cooker: Why Home Cooking Won’t Solve Our Problems and What We Can Do About It”(Oxford University Press/2019), Joslyn Brenton, Sarah Bowen and Sinikka Elliot share stories from their five years of research with more than 150 mothers and grandmothers. Their experiences highlight the gendered pressure on women to put “healthy” food on the table and the unique challenges for poor and working class families in our current food system. Brenton is professor of sociology at Ithaca College and Bowen is a professor of sociology at North Carolina State University. They join Frank Stasio to share their conclusions, including the role of food deserts and food access in the conversation about dinner time, and the unequal burden placed on women to live up to societal standard crafted decades ago.  

Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
