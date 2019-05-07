Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Will There Be A New Tribal Casino In North Carolina?

A Congressional bill that would make way for a new casino is sparking controversy in western North Carolina. The bill would allow the Catawba Indian Nation to establish a gaming facility in Cleveland County. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians say this new casino would hurt their facilities in Cherokee and Murphy.

They also argue this would set a precedent that would allow tribes to bypass Indian gaming law by finding a sympathetic lawmaker to write a bill. The Catawba Nation say the Cleveland County land is aboriginal to their tribe and that this bill would correct an oversight in a 1993 land claim settlement.

Host Frank Stasio talks to reporter Holly Kays about the proposed gaming facility and how western North Carolina is reacting. Kays is the Cherokee reporter for The Smoky Mountain News.

