UNC-Charlotte Shooter Suspect Arrested, Community In Mourning

Expressions of shock and grief continue today after a shooting last night on the campus of the University of North Carolina Charlotte. Two people were killed, and four others were injured.  

 

An update on the tragic shooting at UNC Charlotte.

A suspect, who was armed with a pistol, was quickly taken into custody and identified as a former student. Host Frank Stasio talks with Sarah Delia, a reporter from WFAE. Delia and her colleagues have spoken to students, administrators, law enforcement and local politicians. She will share the latest updates about the shooting and surviving victims and how this tragedy may affect UNC-Charlotte’s upcoming commencement.

 

Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
