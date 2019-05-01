Expressions of shock and grief continue today after a shooting last night on the campus of the University of North Carolina Charlotte. Two people were killed, and four others were injured.

UNC-Charlotte Shooter Suspect Arrested, Community In Mourning An update on the tragic shooting at UNC Charlotte. Listen • 11:00

A suspect, who was armed with a pistol, was quickly taken into custody and identified as a former student. Host Frank Stasio talks with Sarah Delia, a reporter from WFAE. Delia and her colleagues have spoken to students, administrators, law enforcement and local politicians. She will share the latest updates about the shooting and surviving victims and how this tragedy may affect UNC-Charlotte’s upcoming commencement.



