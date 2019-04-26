Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

MOTR: Films You Walked Out On

movie poster of the Blair Witch Project

Have you ever paid $10 dollars to see a movie in the theater only to walk out long before the credits? Or cozied up on your couch with all intention to watch the latest streaming movie, but you just couldn’t make it through to the end?

For some, the realistic shooting technique of “The Blair Witch Project” was just too dizzying. For others, Quentin Tarantino’s style is just too violent. Then there are those films that are so boring, poorly acted, or poorly written that you never make it to the end. For the next “Movies on the Radio,” we want to hear about the movies you walked out on or never made to the end of.

Film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes will break down listener’s picks. Submit yours by e-mailing us at sot@wunc.org or tweet at us with #SOTmovie for a chance to be on the show.

Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
