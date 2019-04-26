Indie-Pop Singer ‘Linney’ On Making It Work In The Age Of Spotify

Los Angeles-based artist Caitlin Linney grew up in an environment that could not be more different from Hollywood. Linney was raised on 10 acres of farmland in Efland and attended Carolina Friends School, where her imagination was nourished and her creativity encouraged. That environment fostered confidence and a passion to try things that today make her blush — like singing original songs in front of her whole school when she was just in sixth grade.

Linney’s audience is much bigger now, but she still uses the creative intuition she built in her younger years to guide her. Linney has released two EPs, one country-pop album, and a string of indie-pop singles that have received worldwide support.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Caitlin Linney about making a career in the age of Spotify, the mystery behind what makes a good pop song, and how living in Los Angeles has inspired her songwriting process. Linney also performs live in studio on vocals and keyboard. Linney will perform at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro Friday, April 26 at 9:30 p.m. as part of the fundraiser concert “FriendsFest 2019: Alumni Musician Showcase.” She will also be performing at Durham Central Park on Saturday, April 27 in the afternoon.

Music video for "Gave It All":