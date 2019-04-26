How Can Electronic Music Be More Inclusive?

There are not many women working behind-the-scenes in the music industry doing things like production and engineering work. Electronic music, in particular, is male-dominated, even though the genre is starting to break into mainstream pop music. At this year’s Moogfest, LP Giobbi and FEMMEHOUSE are hosting a discussion about gender representation in electronic music, aiming to answer the question: Why don’t women in music feel empowered to choose behind-the-scenes positions? They will break down the barriers to entry for women, how the genre can be more inclusive and highlight how women on the ground are working to change the industry.



Host Frank Stasio talks to two of the people involved in this conversation: Tiffany Naiman and Kiran Gandhi. Naiman is a Thinking Matters Fellow at Stanford University where she teaches classes on music, technology and more. She is also a DJ and electronic music composer under the name Bit Faker. Gandhi performs under the name Madame Gandhi. She is a drummer whose mission is to elevate and celebrate the female voice. She produces music and is the former drummer for M.I.A.

The ticketed discussion, “FEMMEHOUSE: A Conversation About Gender Socialization and Visual Representation in Electronic Music,” is at noon on Saturday, April 27 at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. Madame Gandhi will also lead two electronic jam sessions from on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 from 3 to 5 p.m. Naiman will lead a soundwalk in downtown Durham on Saturday, April 27 at 11 a.m.