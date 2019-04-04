Bringing The World Home To You

Pulitzer Prize-Winning Drama Still Zings In The #MeToo Era

Paula Vogel’s play “How I Learned to Drive” tells the story of Li’l Bit, a 35-year-old woman looking back at painful and humorous moments of her far-too-early sexual awakening at the deft and exploitative hands of her Uncle Peck. When it first hit the stage in 1997, it stealthily took audiences along for the ride as it revealed tightly-sealed truths about sexual abuse. Today’s #MeToo-era audiences will find the work just as searing as it adds to the conversations about sexual trauma and its long-lasting wounds. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel and director Lee Sunday Evans about the play and how it resonates today. “How I Learned To Drive” is on stage at PlayMakers Repertory Company at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill through April. 21. 
 

