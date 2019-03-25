Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Poet Of The People – Meet Jaki Shelton Green

5._jaki_jacar_press__photo_180dpi.jpg
Sylvia Freeman
/

Jaki Shelton Green spent her childhood with her nose in a book knowing there was a great big world that awaited her. A native of Orange County, North Carolina, Green was a fidgety child and her grandmother’s solution was to give her a writing pad. This simple gesture meant to keep her still in church, blossomed into a lifelong journey. 

Green was appointed North Carolina’s first African-American poet laureate. It’s a goal she never aspired to. Instead, Green’s goals were to write more, writer stronger and interface with more people, but she says she will serve with integrity.

Green joins host Frank Stasio to share stories of her journey from an awkward bookworm in rural Orange County to finding her voice at a boarding school in Pennsylvania’s Amish country; from the light of motherhood to the loss of her daughter; from meeting her husband at a furniture store to the day she woke up and asked him to divorce her. We will meet poet and writer Jaki Shelton Green North Carolina’s newly appointed poet laureate and an instructor of documentary poetry at Duke University’s Center for Documentary Studies. This program originally aired August 13, 2018.

Jaki Shelton-Green has a number of upcoming appearances throughout the state. Find all details here.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsDuke Center for Documentary StudiesJaki Shelton GreenAfrican American PoetsPoetryPoet LaureateSOT Meet SeriesBlack HistoryBlack Girl Magic
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories