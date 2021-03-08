-
Jaki Shelton Green spent her childhood with her nose in a book knowing there was a great big world that awaited her. A native of Orange County, North…
North Carolina's new poet laureate, Shelby Stephenson, will be installed Monday, February 2, 2015. His appointment comes nearly six months after the…
For National Poetry Month, we talked with four different North Carolina poets about their work and their relationship with the art form.Name: Jacinta…
The small town of Carrboro was once a prominent mill town in the early to mid-1900s. But after all of the mills closed down and the University of North…
The North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame recently brought Kay Byer onto its hallowed roster.Byer was North Carolina's first female poet laureate, serving…
Joseph Bathanti was born and raised in Pittsburgh. He even went to college and graduate school there. So it's a testament to his passion for North…