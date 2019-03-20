Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The History of Hayti, The Anchor Of Durham’s African-American Neighborhood

1 of 4
Fayetteville Street in Hayti in the 1940s.
Courtesy of the Hayti Heritage Center
2 of 4
A photo of the Biltmore Hotel in Hayti.
Courtesy of the Hayti Heritage Center
3 of 4
An aerial photo of Hayti, featuring St. Joseph's Church
Courtesy of the Hayti Heritage Center
4 of 4
The Hayti Heritage Center today.
Courtesy of the Hayti Heritage Center

What was once the commercial and social hub of Durham’s African-American community now looks very different. The Hayti neighborhood was initially established in the years following the Civil War around St. Joseph’s Church. Black people from surrounding areas were drawn to Hayti to do their banking and business because of its proximity to Black Wall Street, and many black-owned businesses thrived in Hayti, including the North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company.

Host Frank Stasio learns about the history of this area from Aya Shabu, who gives walking tours in Hayti. She is a Durham-based dance artist.

Justin Robinson joins the conversation to talk about the history of the area and a new initiative to reconnect Hayti to downtown Durham. Robinson is a Durham-based artist and a cultural historian.

And Stasio talks to Angela Lee, the executive director of the Hayti Heritage Center, about the cultural significance of Hayti and how she is carrying that forward into the future.

This year Durham is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its corporation. Learn about how the city is commemorating this anniversary here.

Angela LeeAya ShabuJustin RobinsonHaytiHayti Heritage CenterDurham HistoryDurham 150
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
