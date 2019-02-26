Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Green Book Project Documents Safe Spaces In North Carolina

NC Green Book Project: Magnolia House
Courtesy of Natalie Rodriguez/NC African American Heritage Commission
NC Green Book Project: Plaza Manor Hotel
Courtesy of Natalie Rodriguez/NC African American Heritage Commission

Negro Motorist Green Book was a critical resource for African-American travelers to find safe places to eat and sleep where they would not be targeted for their skin color. The resource was used by acclaimed musicians like James Brown and Ray Charles when they visited North Carolina. 

With the new project “Green Books' 'Oasis Spaces: African-American Travel in North Carolina 1936-1966,” the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission is documenting Green Book sites in North Carolina and the stories that went with them.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Angela Thorpe, acting director of the commission, and Lisa Withers, a research historian who is working on the project.

The State of Things
