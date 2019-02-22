Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

A UNC-Chapel Hill Student With Music In Her Blood: Faith Jones Debuts First Single

Music is in Faith Jones’ blood. Her father plays piano; her mother sings, and the two met in a band in the 1980s. Growing up, Jones and her family listened to a wide range of music around the house, from jazz to classic rock. 

Both of her older siblings have also made their careers in music, so it was no surprise when Jones started to write her own songs for the first time. In the past few years she has toyed around with both songwriting and composition, and she is releasing her first single on Friday, Feb. 22.. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to the singer/songwriter about her composition process and where she draws inspiration. Jones is a junior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she studies music. She will perform at Local 506 in Chapel Hill Friday, Feb. 22 at 9 p.m.

