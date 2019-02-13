Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

In 'Minding The Gap' Skaters Explore Modern Masculinity

Screenshot from the award-winning film, 'Minding The Gap.'
Courtesy of Kartemquin Films
Screenshot from the award-winning film, 'Minding The Gap.'
Courtesy of Kartemquin Films
Screenshot from the award-winning film, 'Minding The Gap.'
Courtesy of Kartemquin Films

Bing Liu documented skaters in his hometown of Rockford, Illinois for more than a decade. Through the years, that footage became a complex documentation of youth culture featuring two young men who open up about the pressures of adulthood, abusive families, and modern masculinity. 

Liu added his own story to the mix and spoke with his mother and half brother about his own stepfather’s violence. The film that emerged has stunned audiences around the world with its intimate portrait of the lives of young men. “Minding The Gap” won the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Filmmaking at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, the 2018 Full Frame Audience Award, and is nominated for best documentary feature at the 2019 Oscars.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with cinematographer Bing Liu about the documentary ahead of a free screening at The Carolina Theatre in Durham on Thursday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. The film is also streaming on Hulu and premieres on PBS on Feb. 18. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5Vm_Awe3bw

