Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

An Officer. A Gentleman. And A Concert Promoter.

1 of 9
Exhibition of signed photos of jazz legends and concert promo posters at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.
2 of 9
3 of 9
4 of 9
5 of 9
6 of 9
7 of 9
8 of 9
9 of 9

It is not uncommon for police officers to have side jobs as security guards. But for former Raleigh police officer Joe Winters, his side job was more like a passion. From the early 1940s to the mid ‘70s, Winters was both a full-time cop and a concert promoter. 

He was Raleigh’s second African-American officer and also the man responsible for bringing everyone from Count Basie to Aretha Franklin to Raleigh Memorial Auditorium. Though those worlds seems miles away, they both played to his desire to bring the community together and improve everyone’s quality of life.

As a police officer, Winters became well known for arresting an armed bank robber without resorting to violence. He talked his way through the situation, and it turned out that the would-be robber was using a toy gun.

As a club promoter, Winters earned the trust of both the community and artists. In 1956 after Nat King Cole was attacked by a mob of white supremacists in Birmingham, Cole cancelled most of his upcoming concerts in the South. Yet he made a stop in Raleigh because Winters guaranteed his safety and even opened his own home to the singer.

Winters’ story is brought to light in a forthcoming article in Our State Magazine by writer Billy Warden. Warden learned about Winters through a treasure trove of memorabilia recently discovered in the remodel of Winters’ Raleigh home. An exhibit tracing the life and legacy of Joe Winters is on view in the lobby of Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts through March 2019.

Warden joins Frank Stasio to talk about was found in Winters’ basement and the stories that go with it. They are also joined by Winters’ daughter Chacona Winters Baugh who looks back at being raised by a man who helped bring people together through music. 

Tags

The State of ThingsJoe WintersConcertJazzArt ExhibitNat King ColeThe State of ThingsRaleigh Police
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio