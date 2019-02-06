Bringing The World Home To You

Why Successful New Businesses Are Still A Black And White Issue

Courtesy of Aaron Pruzaniec
Despite economic growth, not all business owners are finding equitable opportunities.

The Great Recession is behind us, and business is booming: new business especially. After a major slump, entrepreneurs are opening shop every month, from mom-and-pop stores to high-growth tech firms. But not all aspiring business owners are able to create the companies they would like to. 

Federal Reserve data indicates that there are still notable race and gender disparities when it comes to who starts new businesses and how they fare. A forthcoming report from the Samuel DuBois Cook Center on Social Equity at Duke University details the greatest barriers to black business creation.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Keisha Bentley-Edwards, associate director of research and director of the health equity working group at the center, about these obstacles and possible solutions. The findings will be discussed as part of the Forum on Racial and Gender Disparities in Business Ownership on Friday, Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. in Durham at Duke’s Rubenstein Library.

