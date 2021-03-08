Samuel DuBois Cook Center on Social Equity

-
Anti-racist activists are protesting across the country in response to police brutality against people of color, particularly black men. This latest wave…
One of the few paths to homeownership for Chicago’s black community in the 1950s and ‘60 was home sale contracts. African American buyers would make…
The Great Recession is behind us, and business is booming: new business especially. After a major slump, entrepreneurs are opening shop every month, from…
The black community owned 0.5 percent of America’s wealth at the end of slavery, and today that number has barely increased. A typical white household is…
Why are some people rich and others poor? Answering this elusive question has been the lifelong work of economist William (Sandy) Darity. Darity was an…
