Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

How A Rural Appalachian Doctor Pioneered Deep-Sea Diving

1 of 3
Left to right: Aquanauts Sanders Manning, Lester Anderson, Bob Barth, and Robert Thompson, 1964.
Courtesy of The Man In The Sea Museum
2 of 3
George Bond assists Bob Barth from the entrance way to the Genesis E chamber, 1963.
Courtesy of the United States Navy/Ben Hellwarth
3 of 3
George Bond and Walter Mazzone inspect compression chamber, 1963.
Courtesy of the United States Navy/Ben Hellwarth

A new documentary film on PBS shares the forgotten story of a U.S Navy project that revolutionized deep-sea diving. The Sealab program aimed to create a future where humans could live on the bottom of the ocean. North Carolinian Dr. George Bond pioneered the program. 

He was a rural doctor from Appalachia who fell in love with diving during his time in the Navy. He started experiments with animals and then humans, and tested their capacity to dive deeper and stay underwater longer than ever before.

His work led to the experimental Sealab program, where divers known as “aquanauts” would spend days or even weeks on the ocean floor. The program was quietly ended after a deadly tragedy.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Ben Hellwarth about Dr. Bond and the Sealab program. Hellwarth authored the book “Sealab: America’s Forgotten Quest to Live and Work on the Ocean Floor” (Simon and Schuster/2012). The documentary “Sealab” premieres on American Experience on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m.

Tags

The State of ThingsDr. George BondSealabBen HellwarthAquanautsPBSDocumentaryThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio