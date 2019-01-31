Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Shedding Stereotypes Through Movement

What images arise with the phrase ‘black girl?’ When choreographer Camille A. Brown asked that question to an audience, she was dismayed with their response: negative comments and mocking gestures.

However, she was not surprised. Brown has spent much of her career using movement and music to dispel myths about African-Americans. Through her production “Black Girl: Linguistic Play,” she uses childhood games like double dutch and stepping to share a black girl’s journey from childhood through matury to sisterhood. “Black Girl: Linguistic Play” returns to the Triangle Friday, Feb. 1 and Saturday, Feb. 2 on the campus of Duke University in Reynolds Industries Theater. Brown returns to The State of Things to update host Frank Stasio on her work including her choreography in the new Broadway play “Choir Boy” and the Emmy-Award winning special “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.” She also reflects on her early days growing up in Queens and attending the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Brown is founder and director of Camille A. Brown & Dancers and a Duke Performances’ artist-in-residence.

Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Frank Stasio