The State of Things

The Realities Of Life After The NFL

book cover Not For Long
courtesy of Oxford University Press
/

 This weekend football fans will watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in the 2019 Super Bowl. While many are wondering when Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will retire, one thing is certain: he will have plenty of options and protection.

The same cannot be said for many players who leave the NFL. Former player Robert W. Turner II discovered this firsthand after the end of his football career. He played for the defunct United States Football League, the Canadian Football League and the NFL. In his book, “Not For Long: The Life and Career of the NFL Athlete” (Oxford University Press/2018), Turner reveals that the fame and fortune associated with being a professional athlete is more myth than anything else. Behind the multimillion dollar players like Tom Brady, there is a cast of men who earn the league minimum, which is currently $495,000 per year. While high-profile players are usually protected by the league even after retirement, others find themselves in financial crisis without skills to find employment and injured without health insurance. Turner joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the the Super Bowl and share stories from the many players profiled in his book. Turner is a professor of clinical research and leadership at George Washington University. Turner will be at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh Thursday, Jan. 31 in conversation with Ron W. Rice Jr., the Chairman of the Board of the National Football League Alumni Association.

 

The State of ThingsNational Football LeagueSuperbowlSports InjuryFootballThe State of ThingsStudent Athletescollege fooball
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
