The Political Junkie On The Shutdown And The Power Of Pelosi

Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone was arrested early this morning. He is the sixth Trump adviser or official charged in Robert Muller’s investigation. Plus, as Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi battle for power, federal employees will miss their second paycheck since the partial government shutdown began more than 30 days ago.

Political Junkie Ken Rudin joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the impact of the shutdown and what it may take for it to end. They will also address Pelosi’s moves to reign in the president. She denied Trump access to the House for his State of the Union speech, and in response, Trump declared the speech canceled.

Rudin also weighs in on former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and the threats that are keeping him from testifying. Plus, two new Democrats have announced their candidacy for president this week.