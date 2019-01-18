NC Attorney General Approves Healthcare Sale, And Dolly Parton Gives Back Again

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein gave the green light for a major healthcare sale in western North Carolina. He approved the sales contract of nonprofit Mission Health to for-profit company HCA Healthcare — with some changes. One of those changes will require HCA to keep operating its rural hospitals for 10 years.

The original contract only required five years. The attorney general also called for more diversity on the board of directors of the charitable foundation that will control the proceeds of the sale.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Lilly Knoepp about the details of this story. Knoepp is a reporter who covers western North Carolina at Blue Ridge Public Radio. She also shares her reporting on the $12.5 million Dolly Parton gave to Sevier County after devastating wildfires.