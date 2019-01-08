Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Favorite Movie Of 2018

poster photo of A Star is Born
courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
/

The Screen Actors Guild Award nominations are in! “A Star is Born” and “Black Panther” are among the films that will battle it out for best picture. But who cares what SAG thinks? For our next Movies On The Radio, we want your favorite movie of 2018.

Maybe you agree with critics and saw “Black Panther” three times. Maybe your favorite film was snubbed like “Mary Queen of Scots,” or maybe your favorite film was too sleepy, sappy, or quirky and never stood a chance like “Paddington 2.”

Film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes will dissect your favorite movies of 2018. Submit yours by e-mailing us at sot@wunc.org or tweet at us with #SOTmovie for a chance to be on the show.

