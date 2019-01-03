Pop Culture, Murder Mysteries, And Social Justice: The Year With Dana Terry:

“The State of Things” started 2018 with two new producers who brought an array of perspectives and talent to the show. One of them was Dana Terry: an entertainment industry veteran with years of experience producing for drivetime radio shows. This is her first foray into public radio, and she brought with her a number of entertainment industry contacts.

She brought some of those big names with North Carolina connections to the show, including Grammy- Award winning R&B singer Anthony Hamilton and national talk show host Rolonda Watts. Terry also took time to find hidden gems like R. Keith Harris, a Greensboro-based actor who made it big in the role of Harlan Carson on AMC’s “The Walking Dead.” She also turned the spotlight on the producers behind some of our favorite music by booking segments with Nashville producer Tony Brown and R&B producer Tena Clark.

Terry also made an effort to feature the stories of powerful women pushing back against gender inequality, including Celeste Headlee, who co-hosted the new season of the podcast “Scene on Radio” focused on men, and former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards. Terry’s favorite stories of the year revolved around people who stood up and challenged the system: like civil rights activist and Durham native Pauli Murray and specials on the school walk outs and the growth of sanctuary churches in North Carolina.



Dana's Celebrity Picks:

Dana Loves Producers:

LGBTQ Producer Tena Clark shares stories of growing up in rural Mississippi and meeting Stevie Wonder.

Producer Tony Brown shares stories of playing with Elvis.



Women Who Fought Back

Dana's Fun Picks





Dana's Favorite Stories of 2018: