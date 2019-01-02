State Of Things Producer Amanda Magnus Takes You Behind The Glass

"The State of Things" staff reflects on 2018 by sharing their favorite segments from the last year. Amanda Magnus is one of two new producers on the show. She moved to North Carolina from Wisconsin last January, and she discovered a lot of new things about the state through the segments she produced.

She learned about the state’s Native American population in a segment about the preservation of the Cherokee language featuring the reporting of WUNC education policy reporter Liz Schlemmer. Magnus also overcame her fear of venomous snakes after producing a segment featuring herpetologist Jeff Beane. She shares her top stories of 2018 with host Frank Stasio.

Listen to the complete collection of Amanda Magnus’ favorite segments: