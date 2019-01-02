Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

State Of Things Producer Amanda Magnus Takes You Behind The Glass

headshot of Amanda Magnus
Ben McKeown
/

"The State of Things" staff reflects on 2018 by sharing their favorite segments from the last year. Amanda Magnus is one of two new producers on the show. She moved to North Carolina from Wisconsin last January, and she discovered a lot of new things about the state through the segments she produced.

She learned about the state’s Native American population in a segment about the preservation of the Cherokee language featuring the reporting of WUNC education policy reporter Liz Schlemmer. Magnus also overcame her fear of venomous snakes after producing a segment featuring herpetologist Jeff Beane. She shares her top stories of 2018 with host Frank Stasio.

Listen to the complete collection of Amanda Magnus’ favorite segments:

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsAmanda MagnusProducer PicksProducer FavoritesLiz SchlemmerJeff BeaneSarah GaitherJason BrownMeherwan IraniMarsha GordonLaura BoyesHugo BerkeleyAdriane Lentz-Smith
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio