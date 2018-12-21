Behind The Scenes Of The Daily Show With Dulce Sloan:

As a kid, Dulce Sloan wanted to be a serious thespian. She spent much of her childhood in plays and taking advantage of the opportunities for actors in Atlanta.

But when she went off to college, people started taking note of another one of her strengths: comedy. After hosting a radio show at Brenau University, a professor commented on the comedic way she ranted about particular issues. She would eventually use these skills as a correspondent on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” but it took some time for Sloan to become comfortable with her comedic side.

After pressure from both her friends and professional comedians, she took a series of comedy classes and tried her hand at stand-up. This year, Variety magazine dubbed Sloan as one of their top 10 comedians to watch. Sloan joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the role PBS played in her storytelling style, the first moment she saw Margaret Cho on stage, and getting the call to audition for “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.” Dulce Sloan is performing at Motorco Music Hall in Durham on Sunday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YnTZuGKhwSU&index=2&list=RD6hPgXJldMJk



