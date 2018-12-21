Bringing The World Home To You

Are Heart Attacks Becoming A Young Person’s Disease?

A young woman experiencing heart attack symptoms.
Anita Rao
/
WUNC

The average age of heart attacks is declining according to new research. A recent study published in the journal Circulation shows that a higher proportion of heart attacks are occurring in people under the age of 55 — and specifically younger women. Close to a third of heart attacks now occur in women under 55.

Dr. Sameer Arora, a cardiology fellow at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, is the lead author of this study that examines recent trends in heart attack data. It also details discrepancies in care; women are also less likely to get evidenced-based care for a heart attack.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Dr. Arora about his research and how these issues can be addressed.

Sameer Arora Heart Disease Health heart attack UNC School of Medicine
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio