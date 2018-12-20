Channelling Your Superpower In Uncertain Times

John Pavlovitz is a North Carolina pastor who has experienced more than a handful of personal crises: he lost his job and his father within a short time span, and during the aftermath of the 2016 election, the now-progressive pastor lost his sense of optimism. In his new book, "Hope and Other Superpowers: A Life-Affirming, Love-Defending, Butt-Kicking, World-Saving Manifesto” (Simon & Schuster 2018), Pavlovitz calls for readers to dig deep and find their inner superhero and to use the power of gratitude, hope and action to change the world for the better.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Pavlovitz about how his book invokes countless comic book and on-screen superheros and weaves together personal narratives from his own life.



