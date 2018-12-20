Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Channelling Your Superpower In Uncertain Times

JohnTwitterProfilePic.jpg
Courtesy John Pavlovitz
/

John Pavlovitz is a North Carolina pastor who has experienced more than a handful of personal crises: he lost his job and his father within a short time span, and during the aftermath of the 2016 election, the now-progressive pastor lost his sense of optimism. In his new book, "Hope and Other Superpowers: A Life-Affirming, Love-Defending, Butt-Kicking, World-Saving Manifesto” (Simon & Schuster 2018), Pavlovitz calls for readers to dig deep and find their inner superhero and to use the power of gratitude, hope and action to change the world for the better.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Pavlovitz about how his book invokes countless comic book and on-screen superheros and weaves together personal narratives from his own life. 
 

Tags

The State of ThingsHopeJohn PavlovitzReligionChristianitymegachurchSuperheroComic BooksThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio