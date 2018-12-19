Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

An NC Politics Roundup As The Republican Supermajority Comes To An End

The Republican supermajorities in the North Carolina House and Senate are going away at the end of the year.

The North Carolina Republican Party is rallying behind congressional candidate Mark Harris in the 9th district despite an ongoing investigation into potential fraud that could invalidate his victory. Republicans are calling on the State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement to certify the election results unless the alleged irregularities would have changed the outcome. The state elections board will hold a hearing on the fraud allegations early next year. 

Host Frank Stasio gets an update on the story from  WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii. Tiberii also shares the latest on Gov. Cooper’s threat to veto a bill passed last week that would change how elections fraud and campaign finance violations are investigated. 

