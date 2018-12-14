Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Political Junkie On The Political Dramas Of December

In this Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence, center, listens as President Donald Trump argues with House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington.
Evan Vucci
/
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence, center, listens as President Donald Trump argues with House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington.

Will there be a government shutdown? President Donald Trump held a televised meeting this week with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to talk about immigration. Trump promised to shut down the government if Democrats do not agree to his demand of $5 billion to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Lawmakers have until midnight on Friday, Dec. 21 to come up with a deal. Pelosi was in another negotiation this week to help secure the votes to become the next speaker of the house.

Also this week, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for crimes including making false statements to Congress, tax evasion, and campaign-finance violations related to payments he arranged to silence women who claimed they had affairs with Trump during the 2016 presidential election. Political Junkie Ken Rudin talks to host Frank Stasio about these stories and more.

