The State of Things

Greensboro's Chuck Mountain Hits The Ground Running

Greensboro's Chuck Mountain brings blues rock on the road this spring.
Courtesy Chuck Mountain
/
Greensboro's Chuck Mountain brings blues rock on the road this spring.

Chuck Mountain has not been on the Greensboro music scene long – the band just came to fruition in July – but they have already been on tour and laid down a number of original tracks. The band’s guitarist Beau James says their trip to Nashville, which included camping on the North Carolina state line, expedited the team bonding and lit a creative spark for the band. 

Members of Chuck Mountain join host Frank Stasio to share their musical journey and the inspiration for their blues rock sound. Chuck Mountain also performs live in studio with Beau James on guitar and vocals; Jeff Wysosky on vocals and bass; and Sammi Printz on drums. 

Chuck Mountain Blues Music Rock Music Greensboro NC Musician
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
