Greensboro's Chuck Mountain Hits The Ground Running

Chuck Mountain has not been on the Greensboro music scene long – the band just came to fruition in July – but they have already been on tour and laid down a number of original tracks. The band’s guitarist Beau James says their trip to Nashville, which included camping on the North Carolina state line, expedited the team bonding and lit a creative spark for the band.

Members of Chuck Mountain join host Frank Stasio to share their musical journey and the inspiration for their blues rock sound. Chuck Mountain also performs live in studio with Beau James on guitar and vocals; Jeff Wysosky on vocals and bass; and Sammi Printz on drums.